Agriculture company could launch CBD subsidiary ops in Larimer County

DENVER — The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday unanimously approved an offer of tax incentives to an agriculture company that is eyeing Larimer County for operations of a CBD subsidiary.

The unnamed company, referred to by Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade staff as Project Maple, “produces a variety of commodities from blueberries to tree nuts,” according to OEDIT. The potential Larimer County operation represents the “company’s expansion into CBD and hemp production. The company established a subsidiary to manufacture and refine CBD products and hemp; its plans for the facility will be split between CBD gummy manufacturing and hemp refinement.”

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies OEDIT is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

In addition to Colorado, Project Maple, which has 200 employees, none of whom are in Colorado, is considering California.

The EDC is offering Project Maple $208,616 in tax incentives over eight years. Should the company accept, it would pledge to create 29 net new jobs at an average annual wage of $62,690.