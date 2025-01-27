GE Johnson Construction to rebrand as DPR

COLORADO SPRINGS — GE Johnson Construction Co. will rebrand as DPR Construction Co., four years after its acquisition by Denver-based DPR.

Colorado Springs-based GE Johnson has built several large projects in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, including a 75,300-square-foot addition for Noble Energy in Greeley in 2014.

Since joining the DPR family of companies, GE Johnson has operated as a standalone entity. According to a DPR news release, “the integration marks the next phase in delivering on the promise of combining GE Johnson’s market expertise and building ingenuity with DPR’s national reach, global customer relationships and innovative solutions.”

“This is great news for customers who will continue to receive the personalized service they’ve come to expect from GE Johnson, along with the insight and innovation DPR brings as a national self-performing GC,” Scott Miller, DPR Mountain States business unit leader and long-time GE Johnson team member, said in a prepared statement. “It’s the same talented builders on the job every day, but with a new name and even better reach. We’re also maintaining our hallmark commitment to our communities, treating every project, no matter the scope, like a community project.”

Founded in 1990, DPR is a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. It employs approximately 9,000 people across its family of companies.

