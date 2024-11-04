Several Connect for Health Colorado plans now include UCHealth

UCHealth and its affiliate providers in Northern Colorado now are more accessible on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health-insurance exchange, UCHealth announced Monday.

Anthem Pathway CO Option, Cigna Connect and Cigna Connect CO Option plans now include UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Greeley.

Open enrollment began Friday 1 and runs through Jan. 15 on the exchange, and Colorado residents are able to choose from a variety of plans that will begin Jan. 1.

Coloradans seeking coverage that includes in-network access to all of UCHealth, CU Medicine, Intermountain Health and other affiliates can choose from the Select Health Value and Select Health Value CO Option plans. New to the insurance exchange in 2024, Select Health represents a collaborative effort between UCHealth and Intermountain Health.

Additionally, the Anthem Pathway plans feature UCHealth and CU Medicine providers in-network. However, UCHealth is not in-network with any Anthem Pathway Essentials plans. The Anthem Pathway Colorado Option is not available in metro Denver, including Boulder County, this year.

The Connect for Health Colorado website can help individuals and families compare different health insurance plans and determine if they qualify for financial assistance.

