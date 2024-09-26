Broomfield firm helping build $15M hangar complex near Steamboat

An architect’s rendering shows part of the planned new hangar complex at Yampa Valley Regional Airport near Steamboat Springs and Hayden. Courtesy Aimee Miller Marketing

BROOMFIELD and HAYDEN — A Broomfield-based real-estate development and investment company announced Wednesday that it and a partner have broken ground on a $15 million hangar complex at Yampa Valley Regional Airport, 24 miles west of Steamboat Springs near Hayden.

Wiens Real Estate Ventures, headquartered in Broomfield, is building the project along with Denver-based Business Aviation Group LLC.

The 57,680-square-foot hangar campus is being built to serve the business aviation marketplace demand that has surged in recent years in the area, which also is close to skiing and outdoor recreational activities. Private jet operations have grown more than 75% in the last five years there, and no new hangars have been added since 2006.

The development, which has been in the planning, design and permitting phase for one and a half years, is scheduled to be completed in fall 2025, with leasing and/or reservations for hangar space beginning this December or January.

“We are thrilled to be underway with the Yampa Valley executive hangar project. It is a much-needed and anticipated amenity to the airport and community,” Iver Retrum, CEO and partner for Business Aviation Group, said in a prepared statement. “We especially appreciate all the support from the Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) administration and our development partner, Wiens Real Estate Ventures, that helped bring these hangars to fruition.”

The development includes two base/transient hangars of more than 28,000 square feet each, with 28-foot and 20-foot doors.

Besides the Steamboat recreation areas, the hangar will serve Stagecoach Mountain Ranch, a $200 million, 6,600-acre private ski mountain and ranch project being developed by Discovery Land Co.

“Wiens Real Estate Ventures was very happy to be part of this new hangar development with Iver, Barry and the team at BA Group,” Tim Wiens, owner of Wiens Real Estate Ventures, said in a news release. “I have been an active private pilot for many years and personally fly in and out of HDN, so I am very familiar with the area and the need for additional private hangar space to accommodate the continued growth and demand.”

Business Aviation Group is serving as lead developer for the project and won the initial Request For Proposals process to develop the hangars. Wiens Real Estate Ventures is co-developer and capital partner, and Tally Ho Construction is the general contractor. All three entities are working with the Yampa Valley Regional Airport through the construction process and delivery.

“We are very excited about the project, which is helping to meet a demand we couldn’t meet over the last 10 years,” Kevin Booth, Yampa Valley Regional Airport’s director, said in the news release. “The area continues to grow, and this development will give owners the flexibility they are looking for and bring business opportunities to the airport.”

Business Aviation Group is a collection of companies dedicated to aviation real estate and airport-related development. Wiens Real Estate Ventures has developed real estate throughout the Colorado Front Range over the last 20 years, ranging from large residential communities to commercial and retail properties and private aviation hangars.

