Polis appoints names outdoors and wildlife appointments

Colorado’s state Capitol building in Denver. BizWest file photo



DENVER – Gov. Jared Polis appointed five people to serve on the Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund Board of Directors and Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission. The outdoors and wildlife appointments bring agricultural production expertise, represent rural communities, and emphasize the importance of equity and access in outdoor recreation, according to a news release.

Polis appointed Bobby Massie of Larkspur to serve on the Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund Board of Directors until April 15, 2028. Massie is an avid fly fisherman, outfitter and the co-founder of Wanderland Outdoors, a Colorado guiding service. Massie had an impressive ten year career in the NFL as an offensive tackle for the Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. Massie will serve as a representative of the Fourth Congressional District.

Four people were appointed to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission. They are:

Murphy Robinson of Littleton, previously served as the deputy mayor and executive director of the Department of Public Safety for the City and County of Denver where he oversaw the police, fire and sheriff departments. He has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, leadership and administration. Today he owns a portfolio of security technology companies and serves as trustee for the National Western Stock Show. Robinson will serve as a representative of sportspersons.

Tai Jacober of Carbondale, owner of Phoenix Ranching, a cattle operation across multiple counties. Once the largest producer of grass-fed beef in Colorado, Jacober brings a background in production agriculture to the commission. His ranch also produces organic hay, which supplies his own cattle herd. Tai and his wife operate an agritourism lodge, where they raise sheep, chickens, and pigs and maintain several greenhouses, and also provide educational agriculture classes for children. Jacober will serve as a representative of agriculture producers west of the Continental Divide.

Dallas Laverne May of Lamar, the current chair of the Parks and Wildlife Commission, was reappointed. Born and raised in a Colorado farming and ranching family, May began his first herd from a heifer calf given to him on his 13th birthday. He now sells purebred breeding stock across the U.S. and Mexico, and operates an irrigated farm operation raising alfalfa and corn, which is a family operation. May will continue to serve as a representative of agricultural producers.

James Jay Tutchton of Hasty, was reappointed to the commission. Tutchton is the preserve manager for the Southern Plains Land Trust based in Bent County. He managers reintroduced bison herd and works to improve its 60,000-acre network of protected lands for the benefit of all native wildlife species. As a lawyer, Tutchton spent 27 years litigating. He will continue to serve as a representative of a non-profit organization.