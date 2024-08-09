Aims partners with College Pads for student housing options

GREELEY — Aims community College students now have access to an online housing portal that will help them find rooms, apartments and roommates.

College Pads is a new platform at offcampushousing.aims.edu that provides an interface for students to find housing or roommates near campus.

“This initiative is part of our proactive approach to address the holistic needs of our students,” Larry Pakowski, Aims’ vice president, student engagement, inclusion, & success, said in the news release. “Affordable housing is difficult to find and providing this resource sets students up for success outside the classroom.”

The new platform includes renter education modules to help students navigate the transition to off-campus life and become better educated on the local rental processes. The College Pads platform also offers students a customized roommate and sublease portal.

Property owners and managers can purchase listings created by College Pads’ staff, improving overall listing quality, the release stated.

College Pads is used at many other institutions nationwide, including the University of Northern Colorado and Colorado State University, the release stated.