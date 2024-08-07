TIAA to close Denver office, shift 1,000 jobs
DENVER — Financial firm TIAA will close its Denver office in 2026 as it consolidates the operation to Frisco, Texas.
The Denver Post reports that the office at 1670 Broadway in Downtown Denver will close in July 2026. The company will maintain a data center in Broomfield, at 11525 Main St., but with a limited staff. That location employs about two dozen workers.
TIAA will close an office in Jacksonville, Florida, in July 2025.
