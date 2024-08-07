Estes Park’s Harmony Foundation joining forces with AllHealth Network

ESTES PARK — Harmony Foundation, an addiction-treatment facility in Estes Park, will merge with Denver-based nonprofit mental health-services provider AllHealth Network in the coming months.

“The alliance between AllHealth Network and Harmony Foundation signifies a milestone in our collective efforts to address substance use disorders comprehensively,” AHN CEO Bill Henricks said in a news release. “Our shared values and strengths will enable us to offer the entire spectrum of SUD care, ensuring individuals receive the support they need to embark on a path towards sustained recovery and well-being.”

Harmony Foundation’s mission of “providing compassionate, individualized care tailored to each person’s strengths, needs, abilities, and preferences” will remain unchanged, the organization said in the release.

SPONSORED CONTENT Delivering better health care and value for Colorado small businesses As Colorado’s leading nonprofit1 health plan and one of the state’s largest health care providers, Kaiser Permanente is a one-stop-shop for health care and coverage.

“For over five decades, Harmony has been a place of healing and transformation for those impacted by the chronic disease of addiction,” Harmony Foundation CEO Shane Hudson said in the release. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional care, partnering with individuals to build a life of purpose with meaningful relationships.”