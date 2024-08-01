AI platform NLX acquires Radish Systems

BOULDER — Radish Systems LLC, a Boulder-based software and professional services company, has been acquired by NLX, a five-year-old, New York-based artificial-intelligence orchestration platform.

The acquisition includes Radish’s patented ChoiceView technology, which was designed to add visual interaction on voice transactions to improve efficiency, user experience and accessibility for customer-service inquiries. It was created to be a new kind of phone call, positioned between a voice-only call and a videoconference.

“We have long believed that an immersive experience that synchronizes multiple channels, like voice and web or mobile, is the best way to guide a customer through their service journey because it builds trust and lets the user drive the interaction at their own pace until it’s resolved,” Andrei Papancea, CEO and chief product officer at NLX, said in a prepared statement. “Our acquisition of Radish Systems and its intellectual property is part of our broader growth strategy for NLX and our ongoing investment in multimodal technology, ensuring our customers continue to have access to and can deploy best-in-class conversational experiences that meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.”

Richard Davis, Radish’s co-founder and chief technology officer, added that “after inventing the initial concept of visual interactive voice response and visual live agents, we’re pleased that our vision and the ChoiceView technology will live on as part of the NLX solution. ChoiceView brings new opportunities for voice-and-visual customer engagement with both automated systems and live agents. It enables users to easily incorporate multimodal solutions in their own systems.”Founded in 2009, Radish Systems focused on improving the contact center experience by introducing visual interactive voice response and visual live assistance solutions that are compatible with the existing infrastructure. The company was a winner in the 2011 IQ Awards, sponsored by the Boulder County Business Report, which merged with the Northern Colorado Business Report three years later to become BizWest.