Energy, Utilities & Water  July 9, 2024

Northern Water awards more than $300,000 in water-efficient grants

BERTHOUD — Northern Water recently awarded $300,000 to 19 water-conservation projects throughout Northern Colorado as a part of its Water-Efficient Landscape Grant Program.

Grants ranged from $2,500 to a maximum of $20,000 to fund projects such as upgrades to irrigation systems, transitions to water-wise plantings, conversions to native grasses, incorporations of soil amendments and more, according to a news release. All grants require matching funds.

The 19 projects cover more than 500,000 square feet. 

In total, Northern Water has awarded about $1.2 million in grants in the past six years to 82 projects totaling 7 million square feet of landscape, the release stated.

The 2024 recipients and the projects that Northern Water’s grant program will support: 

Boulder County  

  • St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Longmont, removing 3,557 square feet of turf and building a community pollinator education garden.  
  • Second Flintlock HOA in Boulder, implementing an irrigation controller and flow system upgrade more than  205,000 square feet.  
  • Indian Peaks HOA in Lafayette, transforming 4,550 square feet of turf landscape to a combination of water-wise plants and turf alternative.  
  • City of Lafayette Fire Station in Lafayette, continuing with phase II of a turf to water-wise garden conversion of 13,860 square feet . 
  • Harvest Junction Village HOA in Longmont, converting 7,100 square feet of its North Park turf and trees to water-wise alternative plants.  

Larimer County  

  • The Ridge at Mariana Butte HOA in Loveland, converting 5,940 square feet of turf to water-wise plants. 
  • Warren Shores HOA in Fort Collins, starting phase I of an 8,550 square-foot transformation of turf to water-wise plants.  
  • Waterleaf HOA in Fort Collins, transforming 24,790 square-feet of turf at the Lemay Avenue entrance to water-wise plants and native grasses.   
  • Trinity Lutheran Church in Loveland, converting the 8,000-square-foot south lawn landscape from turf to water-wise plants as phase I of a native grass transformation project.  
  • Townhomes at Seven Lakes HOA in Loveland, starting phase I of transforming 47,678 square feet of native grass to water-wise plants. 
  • The Crossing Church in Fort Collins, converting 13,000 square feet of rain garden and turf to water-wise plants and native grasses. 
  • Silver Oaks HOA in Fort Collins, converting 1,000 square feet of turf to water-wise plants.  
  • Larimer County Sheriff’s Administration in Fort Collins, removing 18,000 square feet of turf landscape and replacing it with water-wise plants.  
  • KidsPak nonprofit in Loveland, converting new development to a combination of water-wise plants and native grass across 42,852 square feet. 
  • Heritage Ridge Metropolitan District HOA in Berthoud, continuing with phase II of converting 117,666 square feet of turf to native grass.  
  • Hearthfire Association in Fort Collins, transforming 3,000 square feet of turf to water-wise alternative plants.  
  • Enclave at Registry Ridge HOA in Fort Collins transforming 1,521 square feet of their east common area entrance from turf to water-wise plants.  
  • Animal Friends Alliance in Fort Collins, converting 12,700 square feet of new development to native pollinator landscape.  

Weld County 

  • Park Ridge at Hawkstone HOA in Eaton, replacing 2,837 square feet of turf with water-wise plants and implementing irrigation upgrades. 

Next grant cycle underway 

Northern Water has already begun the next cycle of water-efficient landscape grants. Here are some key dates:  

  • Consultations for Applicants: June-September 2024  
  • Applications Accepted: Oct. 1-Dec. 3, 2024  
  • Applicants Notified: Late January 2025  
  • Contracts Signed/Projects Start: Spring 2025  
  • Project Completion Deadline: Sept. 30, 2025  

Potential applicants are required to take part in a consultation with Northern Water prior to submitting an application. Anyone wanting to schedule a consultation can do so by completing a consultation intake form. Additional details and updates about the grant program are available at northernwater.org/grants.

