Northern Water awards more than $300,000 in water-efficient grants

BERTHOUD — Northern Water recently awarded $300,000 to 19 water-conservation projects throughout Northern Colorado as a part of its Water-Efficient Landscape Grant Program.

Grants ranged from $2,500 to a maximum of $20,000 to fund projects such as upgrades to irrigation systems, transitions to water-wise plantings, conversions to native grasses, incorporations of soil amendments and more, according to a news release. All grants require matching funds.

The 19 projects cover more than 500,000 square feet.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

In total, Northern Water has awarded about $1.2 million in grants in the past six years to 82 projects totaling 7 million square feet of landscape, the release stated.

The 2024 recipients and the projects that Northern Water’s grant program will support:

Boulder County

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Longmont, removing 3,557 square feet of turf and building a community pollinator education garden.

Second Flintlock HOA in Boulder, implementing an irrigation controller and flow system upgrade more than 205,000 square feet.

Indian Peaks HOA in Lafayette, transforming 4,550 square feet of turf landscape to a combination of water-wise plants and turf alternative.

City of Lafayette Fire Station in Lafayette, continuing with phase II of a turf to water-wise garden conversion of 13,860 square feet .

Harvest Junction Village HOA in Longmont, converting 7,100 square feet of its North Park turf and trees to water-wise alternative plants.

Larimer County

The Ridge at Mariana Butte HOA in Loveland, converting 5,940 square feet of turf to water-wise plants.

Warren Shores HOA in Fort Collins, starting phase I of an 8,550 square-foot transformation of turf to water-wise plants.

Waterleaf HOA in Fort Collins, transforming 24,790 square-feet of turf at the Lemay Avenue entrance to water-wise plants and native grasses.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Loveland, converting the 8,000-square-foot south lawn landscape from turf to water-wise plants as phase I of a native grass transformation project.

Townhomes at Seven Lakes HOA in Loveland, starting phase I of transforming 47,678 square feet of native grass to water-wise plants.

The Crossing Church in Fort Collins, converting 13,000 square feet of rain garden and turf to water-wise plants and native grasses.

Silver Oaks HOA in Fort Collins, converting 1,000 square feet of turf to water-wise plants.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Administration in Fort Collins, removing 18,000 square feet of turf landscape and replacing it with water-wise plants.

KidsPak nonprofit in Loveland, converting new development to a combination of water-wise plants and native grass across 42,852 square feet.

Heritage Ridge Metropolitan District HOA in Berthoud, continuing with phase II of converting 117,666 square feet of turf to native grass.

Hearthfire Association in Fort Collins, transforming 3,000 square feet of turf to water-wise alternative plants.

Enclave at Registry Ridge HOA in Fort Collins transforming 1,521 square feet of their east common area entrance from turf to water-wise plants.

Animal Friends Alliance in Fort Collins, converting 12,700 square feet of new development to native pollinator landscape.

Weld County

Park Ridge at Hawkstone HOA in Eaton, replacing 2,837 square feet of turf with water-wise plants and implementing irrigation upgrades.

Next grant cycle underway

Northern Water has already begun the next cycle of water-efficient landscape grants. Here are some key dates:

Consultations for Applicants: June-September 2024

Applications Accepted: Oct. 1-Dec. 3, 2024

Applicants Notified: Late January 2025

Contracts Signed/Projects Start: Spring 2025

Project Completion Deadline: Sept. 30, 2025

Potential applicants are required to take part in a consultation with Northern Water prior to submitting an application. Anyone wanting to schedule a consultation can do so by completing a consultation intake form. Additional details and updates about the grant program are available at northernwater.org/grants.