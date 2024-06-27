Prairie Mountain Media to stop the presses in Berthoud

Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

BERTHOUD — Citing high costs and a shortage of skilled press operators, Prairie Mountain Media will close its 15-year-old, 60,000-square-foot printing plant in Berthoud and move the production of newspapers and other publications to The Denver Post’s production facility in Denver.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, more than 40 full- and part-time employees will lose their jobs when the Lehman Printing Center, 801 N. Second St., closes on Aug. 12.

PMM is a subsidiary of MediaNews Group, which also owns the Post as well as the Longmont Times-Call, Loveland Reporter-Herald, Greeley Tribune, Broomfield Enterprise and Colorado Hometown Weekly. BizWest is among the publications that are printed at the Berthoud facility.