Startups  June 25, 2024

Innosphere Ventures Fund invests in mobile advertising firm

A ride-share car is wrapped in advertising created by Nickelytics. Courtesy Nickelytics
By

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures Fund has invested in a $3 million seed funding round for Nickelytics LLC, a 6-year-old company based in Tampa, Florida, that specializes in out-of-home and digital advertising.

John Smith, a general partner with Innosphere Ventures Fund, told BizWest on Tuesday that it partnered with The Players Co. on investing in the seed round. As part of the transaction, Smith and Tom Zheng, Players’ co-founder and CEO, will join Nickelytics’ board of directors.

Affiliated with Fort Collins-based technology incubator Innosphere Ventures, the venture-capital fund specializes in early-stage investments for companies that are driving innovation in the business-to-business, software-as-a-solution, cleantech and medtech sectors.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Centerra - Sponsored Content, May 2024

Centerra: inspired by a love of Loveland

In Northern Colorado, most people know Centerra as a place to shop, grab a bite or go to a movie. It’s also a favorite location for corporate offices. And it has gained recognition as the region’s top-selling new-home community.

Nickelytics offers brands and agencies advertising solutions through car wraps, sidewalk robots and other out-of-home products. By partnering with mobility brands, Nickelytics connects them to new revenue streams, delivering ad creatives and measurable return on investments.

“They have an innovative approach to OOH advertising, and the SaaS does the analytics to show how well these ads are performing,” Smith said.

“They’re really focused on mobility advertising,” Smith said, “ such as putting the ads on delivery robots in cities and on university campuses, or wrapping a ride-share vehicle with an ad.”

He said since Uber and Lyft drivers own their own vehicles, Nickelytics contracts directly with the drivers, not the ride-share companies.

As a customer who places the ads, Smith said, “you can now see, through their software, how effective your ad campaign is and how effective your ROI has been.”

Judah Longgrear, CEO and co-founder of Nickelytics, said in a prepared statement that “securing investment from Innosphere Ventures is a pivotal moment for Nickelytics. We are thrilled to collaborate with such an experienced and successful operator and investor, John Smith, and his team. Their expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental in helping us scale and better serve our customers.”

Nickelytics, which initially was known as The Nickel Ride, was acquired last August by Texas-based venture capital group T72 Club Inc.

Innosphere Ventures Fund has invested in a $3 million seed funding round for Nickelytics LLC, which specializes in out-of-home and digital advertising.

Dallas Heltzell
With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Fort Collins Startups Today's News Innosphere Ventures Fund John Smith Nickelytics LLC
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts