Innosphere Ventures seeks startups for 2024 clean-tech incubator

FORT COLLINS – Innosphere Ventures began taking applications on Tuesday for its 2024 CleanTech Incubation Program.

The Fort Collins-based technology incubator is hoping to attract startups and entrepreneurs with a commitment to sustainable technology and to combating climate change. Applications will be accepted through Dec.1.

Innosphere’s 2024 incubation program aims to bolster the growth of high-impact startup companies by focusing on key elements such as investor readiness, early hires, corporate partnerships and accelerating top-line revenue growth.

“At Innosphere Ventures, we believe in nurturing the game-changers of tomorrow,” said Innosphere CEO Mike Freeman in a prepared statement. “Our CleanTech Incubation Program is not just about accelerating startups but about shaping a brighter, greener future. We invite the visionaries, the change-makers, and the innovators to join us in this journey.”

Key areas of focus for the 2024 program will include renewable energy and energy efficiency, water and waste management, sustainable mobility and infrastructure, agriculture and natural resources, and climate solutions and environmental monitoring.

Innosphere Ventures’ incubator offerings build on its 25 years of operation and are tailored to help entrepreneurs at various stages, from ideation to implementation, overcome the unique challenges in the cleantech sector. The program offers strategic guidance in areas such as product commercialization, investor pitch development, and business model refinement.

The most recent cohort of participants to complete the program raised more than $9.9 million in capital, generated $3 million in revenue and created more than two dozen jobs.

The program includes content tailored for clean-tech startups, peer-to-peer learning and one-on-one support. Participants also will be assigned a dedicated client manager to guide their entrepreneurial journeys.

Applications can be made online at innosphereventures.org/apply/.