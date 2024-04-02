Innosphere Ventures recruiting new board members

FORT COLLINS — Innosphere Ventures, a 26-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing science- and technology-based economic development in the region, is seeking new members for its board of directors.

Innosphere Ventures operates as a 501(c)(3) organization and focuses on accelerating the growth of technology startups, providing specialized facilities to entrepreneurs, and venture capital. It is embarking on major new programming and initiatives this year and is seeking to expand its board expertise to support this new direction.

Board members will have a significant role in shaping the strategic direction of the organization and contributing to its mission.

Innosphere is looking for individuals with the following qualifications:

Strategic vision: The ability to think strategically and provide insights that will help guide the organization’s long-term goals.

The ability to think strategically and provide insights that will help guide the organization’s long-term goals. Leadership and governance experience: Proven experience in leadership roles, preferably on the board of directors of other organizations, with a strong understanding of governance principles.

Proven experience in leadership roles, preferably on the board of directors of other organizations, with a strong understanding of governance principles. Networking: Knowledge and connections in the industry that can be leveraged to help drive the mission of Innosphere Ventures.

Knowledge and connections in the industry that can be leveraged to help drive the mission of Innosphere Ventures. Passion for Innosphere’s mission: A genuine interest in the organization’s mission and a desire to make a positive impact on society through science and technology advancement.

A genuine interest in the organization’s mission and a desire to make a positive impact on society through science and technology advancement. Technology domain expertise: Demonstrated expertise in clean tech, lifesciences, software in a startup or established enterprise.

Board members will participate in strategy development; assess and develop Innosphere Ventures’ leadership team; provide financial oversight by reviewing and approving reports, budgets and financial strategies; attend board meetings, generally every month, and other relevant company events; and consult in areas of expertise as needed. Time commitment is expected to be four to six hours a month.

Applicants are asked to expect a commitment of three yearsThose believing they possess the qualifications and passion to help lead Innosphere Ventures toward its mission can submit applications to CEO Mike Freeman at mike@innosphereventures.org including a resume, curriculum vitae and a cover letter outlining their interest in the organization and what they can bring to the board.