Solid Power names CFO, reaffirms 2024 outlook

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a Louisville-based developer of solid-state battery technology, has appointed Linda Heller as the company’s chief financial officer and treasurer, effective immediately.

Heller has served as CFO of public and private renewable and semiconductor companies for the past 15 years, including Swell Energy Inc., Deca Technologies Inc., eSolar Inc. and Power-One Inc.

“The board and I are thrilled to welcome Linda to Solid Power. Her deep expertise in the renewable energy industry paired with her successful experience as a CFO will be instrumental as we continue to execute toward our key strategic milestones, strengthen our leadership position in solid state battery technologies, and deliver long-term shareholder value,” John Van Scoter, president and CEO of Solid Power, said in a written statement. “I’d also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Kevin for his contributions over the last three years to Solid Power.”

SPONSORED CONTENT The 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café A Spice of Life Café Division shares the 5 C’s to Reopening Your Corporate Café to bring people back to the office!

Heller succeeds Kevin Paprzycki who held the role since 2021.

“I am honored to be joining the Solid Power team at this pivotal time in the company’s trajectory as it seeks to develop customers for its solid electrolyte material and scale its research and development operations to bring the company’s promising technologies to market,” Heller said. “I look forward to working with John, the board, and teams across the organization as we advance the company’s mission and work to deliver long-term profitable growth and enhance stockholder value.”

Solid Power also reaffirmed its 2024 guidance as outlined in its first-quarter earnings call. The company expects 2024 cash used in operations of $60 million to $70 million and capital expenditures of $40 million to $50 million. Total 2024 cash investment is expected to be $100 million to $120 million. 2024 revenue is still expected to be $20 million to $25 million.