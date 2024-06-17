AG alleges Northern Colorado company illegally sold weed online 

GREELEY — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has sued a former Greeley resident, alleging that Christopher Eoff runs a website that illegally sells marijuana without the property permits, testing and age verifications.

Gee Distributors LLC, a Fort Collins-based online retailer that does business as CBDDY, is accused of mailing customers cannabis products advertised as “industrial hemp” — which is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill so long as the product contains no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC — that was far more potent, and therefore considered marijuana rather than hemp.

Even in Colorado, where marijuana has been legally available in retail stores for a decade, online sales are prohibited. And even if online marijuana sales were legal, operators would be required to go through the same permitting and testing procedures as dispensaries — something that Weiser’s lawsuit alleges Eoff and CBDDY did not do.

In addition to the website, the lawsuit claims that Eoff, who moved from Greeley to Arkansas this spring, operated a retail store in Greeley “where he sold CBDDY products until sometime in 2022.”

Staff in Weiser’s office “conducted multiple undercover purchases of CBDDY products in 2023 and 2024,” the complaint said, as did investigators in Connecticut. When tested, the products were found to be as much as 35 times more potent than the 0.3% THC threshold for hemp, according to the lawsuit.

Because CBDDY “represent(ed) that these products were ‘2018 Farm Bill compliant,” the lawsuit said that “consumers would have no way of knowing that the potency of these Cannabis products far exceeded 0.3% Delta-9 THC. … By failing to provide truthful information regarding these products’ potencies, defendants knowingly or recklessly put consumers at serious risk of a range of physical and legal harms.”

This label was included in court documents filed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The Attorney General’s office accuses CBDDY, representatives of which did not reply to requests for comment, of forging Certificates of Analysis from a third-party laboratory “to reflect inaccurate information regarding defendants’ cannabis products.”

Last year, employees with the Attorney General’s office found several COA’s on CBDDY’s Fort Collins office issued by Mile High Lab and dated in 2022 and 2033. Here’s the problem: Mile High Lab went out of business in 2021.

“Until on or around January 2024, a purchaser was not required to show proof of identification or age on the CBDDY website to take delivery of a package containing purchases from CBDDY,” the lawsuit said. “Prior to then, the only procedure CBDDY used to verify age and potentially prevent a minor from purchasing intoxicating Cannabis products was one pop-up on the CBDDY website — which did not always appear — asking to click a button stating that they are 21 years old or older. There was no request for proof of identification or other procedure to verify age throughout the purchasing process.”

The complaint demands that a court force the company and its agents from continuing to sell products outside the scope of the law, pay unspecified damages and fork over $20,000 in fines for each violation.

The lawsuit is State of Colorado, Philip Weiser v. Gee Distributors LLC, Christopher Eoff, case number 2024CV30522, filed June 11 in Weld County District Court.