Loveland’s Sweet Heart Winery sells to new owners

Sweet Heart winery is located west of Loveland on U.S. Highway 34. Courtesy Sweet Heart winery

LOVELAND — Sweet Heart Winery & Event Center has changed hands, but its master winemaker will continue under the new ownership.

Charles and Farah Oster, together with a consortium of family, friends and business associates, bought the winery that is nestled next to the Big Thompson River west of Loveland at 5500 W. U.S. Highway 34.

Co-founder David Burks will continue as master winemaker and minority partner.

Charles Oster will serve as managing partner and CEO. Prior to this venture, Oster led international business-development efforts at mywedding.com, a notable Colorado company in the wedding industry before its acquisition by the Meredith Corp. Oster will spearhead the expansion of Sweet Heart brands into a diverse portfolio. Oster’s wife, Farah, will take on the role of general manager of food, beverage and events for the winery and will be supported by family in the day-to-day operations.

Sweet Heart Winery will continue to serve as a destination for wine lovers and those who need space for events. The new owners also plan future developments for the property, including expanding the vineyard, adding nature trails and creating more outdoor seating areas. They also plan to host a variety of events such as seasonal festivals, outdoor yoga sessions and self-guided nature walks.

“We believe that Sweet Heart’s location, coupled with its outstanding selection of wines already curated and crafted here in Loveland, presents a unique opportunity to expand into a global portfolio of brands,” Charles Oster said in a written statement. “Celebrating love in a place called Loveland, amidst the quintessential Rocky Mountain scenery, within one of the nation’s most sought-after wedding destinations, fills us with excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.”

Jamie Globelnik, commercial real estate broker with Realtec Loveland, represented David and Kathy Burks and Sweetheart City Wines LLC as the seller’s agent.

Elevation Partners LLC served as the financial adviser and facilitated the raising of capital and acquisition diligence for the new investors of Sweet Heart Enterprises LLC.

Acquisition details were not disclosed.