Colorado new biz filings way down in first quarter of 2024

DENVER — The number of new business filings in Colorado was down significantly in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, while the state is squarely in the middle of the pack nationally for job and gross domestic product growth, data released Thursday by the University of Colorado and the Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office shows.

New entity filings were down 19.2% year over year in the most recent quarter. “A fee credit that reduced limited liability filing fees led to a surge in filings a year ago and likely contributed to the decline in the current year,” according to the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report prepared by economists with Leeds Business Research Division at CU Boulder in conjunction with staff in Griswold’s office.

While new filings increased by 10% quarter-over-quarter in the first period of 2024, that growth “occurred at a slower-than-average rate,” the report said.

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: May 2024 As Mental Health Awareness Month unfolds in Colorado, it serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to prioritize mental well-being.

Over the past 12 months business entity delinquencies were up 9.8% and dissolutions increased 7.7%.

In April, the Centennial State posted year-over-year job growth of 1.8%, adding 51,800 jobs. That’s good for 15th best nationally.

Colorado’s real GDP grew 3.2% year over year, while personal income grew 4.8%, the report said, both ranking 22nd best in the nation.

This story will be updated following a Thursday press conference with University of Colorado economists and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold