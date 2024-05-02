Meddux names new VP of sales, marketing

BOULDER — Meddux Development Corp., a Boulder-based contract manufacturer of medical-devices, has appointed Ben Trombold as its new vice president of sales and marketing.

Trombold previously served as vice president of sales and marketing and part of the senior leadership team at Velentium, a contract manufacturer in the medical device sector.

Trombold has more than 14 years’ experience in sales and marketing, including roles at PepsiCo, Euronet and Zelis.

He expressed enthusiasm about the new role at Meddux,

“I was most impressed by the organization’s operational maturity and attention to detail in its processes,” Trombold said in a written statement. “The founders, David Schechter, Nathan White, and Chad Herremans, have laid an impressive foundation, and I am excited to contribute to its future success.”

Meddux provides design, development and manufacturing services to medical-device companies.

The company in 2022 opened a new 22,000-square-foot facility in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood.