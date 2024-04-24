League of Cities names Mallo to transportation committee

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND — The National League of Cities has appointed Loveland Mayor Pro Tem Jon Mallo to the 2024 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee. This is his third consecutive appointment.

The transportation committee is responsible for development of league transportation policy, for advocacy on transportation and advocacy for federal funding for cities and towns across the country. The committee works to improve road and sidewalk safety and enhance the connectivity of regions with shared rail, transit and aviation options.

“I look forward to my continued service as part of the NLC Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee, and I appreciate the opportunity to further discuss and influence federal policy that can impact us locally,” Mallo said in a written statement.

Mallo was elected to represent Ward IV on the Loveland City Council for a four-year term in November 2021. In 2023 he was selected to serve a two-year term as mayor pro tem.

Locally, Mallo serves on the council’s Transportation Advisory Board. He also serves as Loveland’s representative and chair of the North Front Range Metropolitan Planning Organization and will represent the MPO on the Statewide Transportation Advisory Committee. He also represents Loveland on the North I-25 Elected Officials Coalition and the U.S. 34 Coalition.