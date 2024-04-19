McKesson/CoverMyMeds consolidates in Longmont

LONGMONT — McKesson/CoverMyMeds, whose systems automate pharmacies’ prescription-refilling processes, has consolidated its operations into one 76,000-square-foot building in Longmont.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the company’s new manufacturing and distribution center at 1844 Nelson Road, where operations that had been spread among several locations in Longmont have been combined. Those four locations totaled around 50,000 square feet.

About 50 people will work at the facility, but that number can swell to 70 when some software specialists and mechanical engineers work there, said Tom Dean, vice president for manufacturing operations.

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

McKesson Corp. (NYSE: MCK), headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a provider of medicines, pharmaceutical supplies and health information technology products and services. It was founded in 1833 by John McKesson and Charles Olcott in New York with a focus on importing and wholesaling pharmaceutical products. It had operations in Broomfield and Louisville, then moved some of them to Westminster in 2008 while still leasing some space in Broomfield.

McKesson was one of several major makers and distributors of prescription painkillers that was sued in 2019 by 17 Colorado governmental entities including Broomfield, Westminster and Hudson as well as Boulder and Larimer counties and the Tri-County Health Department over the company’s alleged role in the nation’s opioid epidemic. Most of the companies including McKesson reached a settlement three years later.