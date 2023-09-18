Event to mark completion of Longview acute-care facility

A rendering shows the acute-care facility on the Longview Campus tract in southwest Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS — Officials of Larimer County Behavioral Health will celebrate completion of its 55,000-square-foot Longview Campus acute-care facility on Friday at 2260 W. Trilby Road in Fort Collins.

A Native American blessing and land acknowledgement will be held at 9 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m., then an open house with self-guided tours for the public from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Law-enforcement and first responders will have their own open house from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., and behavioral health care providers and partners will tour the facility from 1:45 until 3 p.m.

Haselden Construction, Ditesco Project and Construction Services and Denver-based Page Southerland Page were contracted to design and build the campus, which was named for Long View Farm Open Space, which is located near the campus, as well as the long journey toward mental wellness and recovery.

The acute-care building will provide treatment for individuals experiencing a mental-health and/or substance-use crisis.

The county contracted with SummitStone Health Partners as the care provider for Acute Care. Services there will include 24/7 behavioral-health urgent care, withdrawal management (formerly known as “detox”), medication-assisted treatment, a short-term residential program for moderate to severe acute psychiatric or co-occurring crises, short-term intensive residential treatment, care coordination, an on-site pharmacy and lab services, and a Bridge Clinic for transitional care.

Future plans for the campus include a facility dedicated to adolescent care and other services related to behavioral health.