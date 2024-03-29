Health Care & Insurance  March 29, 2024

Greeley rehab hospital facility sold for $36.29M

Pam Health Greeley 1
PAM Health operates in west Greeley in a facility that just changed hands.
By

GREELEY — A medical property built to house the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Greeley has been sold to a company that invests in medical properties in 23 states.

Medproperties Greeley LLC, a division of Dallas-based MedProperties Realty Advisors LLC, purchased the 51,500-square-foot hospital on March 15 for $36.29 million. The building sits on 5.324 acres at 6810 W. 10th St. in Greeley.

The hospital opened in January this year. The 42-bed rehab hospital was owned by 6810 Greeley Stolley LLC, a division of Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate of Pensacola, Florida. Catalyst builds medical properties for organizations such as PAM Health, an Enola, Pennsylvania, company. PAM is an acronym for post-acute medical.

MedProperties is a private equity firm focused on investing in health care real estate, according to its website. It has 4 million square feet of property under its umbrella valued at $1.2 billion. It operates in 23 states.

A call to MedProperties was not returned prior to publication deadline.

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.
