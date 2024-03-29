Greeley rehab hospital facility sold for $36.29M

GREELEY — A medical property built to house the PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Greeley has been sold to a company that invests in medical properties in 23 states.

Medproperties Greeley LLC, a division of Dallas-based MedProperties Realty Advisors LLC, purchased the 51,500-square-foot hospital on March 15 for $36.29 million. The building sits on 5.324 acres at 6810 W. 10th St. in Greeley.

The hospital opened in January this year. The 42-bed rehab hospital was owned by 6810 Greeley Stolley LLC, a division of Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate of Pensacola, Florida. Catalyst builds medical properties for organizations such as PAM Health, an Enola, Pennsylvania, company. PAM is an acronym for post-acute medical.

MedProperties is a private equity firm focused on investing in health care real estate, according to its website. It has 4 million square feet of property under its umbrella valued at $1.2 billion. It operates in 23 states.

A call to MedProperties was not returned prior to publication deadline.