New rehab hospital in Greeley may open by month end

GREELEY — PAM Health LLC will open a rehabilitation hospital in Greeley soon, maybe by the end of January.

The facility, to be called PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Greeley LLC, is a division of Enola, Pennsylvania, company PAM Health, which operates rehab hospitals and other medical facilities around the country. PAM stands for “post acute medical.”

The 51,500-square-foot hospital at 6810 W. 10th St. in west Greeley was constructed by Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, which works in conjunction with health care companies to build facilities around the country. Catalyst is based in Pensacola, Florida. The property for the hospital remains in the hands of 6810 Greeley Stolley LLC, also based in Pensacola, according to Weld County property records.

The new rehab hospital is adjacent to UCHealth’s stand-alone emergency department and surgery center and just east of the King Soopers in that vicinity of 10th Street.

The new hospital has 42 beds and will feature on-site physical, occupational and speech therapy.

A person who answered the telephone in Enola said the Greeley facility is awaiting resolution of a few details, but the company hopes to open it by the end of the month. Calls to PAM Health in Greeley and also to Catalyst were not returned.