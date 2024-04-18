New Noodles & Co. franchisee plans 10 Oregon restaurants

A Noodles & Co. kitchen. Courtesy Noodles.

BROOMFIELD — DND Group Inc., a new franchisee of Noodles & Co. (NASDAQ: NDLS), has signed a deal to acquire six existing Noodles restaurants and open 10 new locations in the Portland, Oregon area.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DND Group, Inc., which reflects significant progress towards our goal of establishing an even stronger Noodles presence in the Pacific Northwest,” Noodles CEO Drew Madsen said in a prepared statement. “DND Group, Inc. has a strong history of exceptional operations, with a team of highly qualified operators, making them an ideal partner to bring the Noodles & Co. brand to more communities in Oregon.”

Beyond Oregon, Noodles plans to focus much of its 2024 expansion efforts on markets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Oklahoma.