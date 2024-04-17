Private jet firm Wheels Up will close Rocky Mountain Metro Airport ops, lay off 65

BROOMFIELD — Private-jet charter company Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) plans to close up shop at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield in June, resulting in 65 layoffs.

“All of Wheels Up’s operations at the Hangar are expected to cease,” according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice the New York-based company filed this week with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “This will result in the layoff and termination from employment of all of Wheels Up’s employees working at the Hangar, except for selected administrative and office employees that will be maintained due to their role supporting other Wheels Up’s locations.”

Jobs that are among those being eliminated on about June 16 include mechanics, avionics managers, technicians and a quality control supervisor.

Representatives with Wheels Up, which allows passengers to book short- to medium-distance flights at an hourly rate, did not respond to request for comment Wednesday.

Described as a “money-losing” venture, Reuter’s reported last summer that Wheels Up avoided possible bankruptcy in 2023 with “a key $500 million lifeline” from investors, including Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL).