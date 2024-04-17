Johnstown annexes site across from Johnson’s Corner

JOHNSTOWN — One of the most recognizable structures along north Interstate 25 — the steep-roofed building east of the highway across from Johnson’s Corner that oldtimers will remember at one time housed a Stuckey’s restaurant and pecan shop — has been annexed and rezoned in preparation for its redevelopment.

The Johnstown Town Board voted to annex the six-acre site and zone it I-1 from its Larimer County zoning of Neighborhood Commercial. The I-1 zoning permits light-industrial uses or, as suggested by the property’s owners, it could be used for a convenience store/gasoline stop.

The property owners, Yellow Roof Development LLC based in Santa Ana, California, plan to ultimately sell it to a convenience store developer, according to information provided to the Johnstown Planning and Development department.

Alex Hoime is the local project manager. Yellow Roof’s California address is the same as two companies: Tait & Associates civil engineering and environmental services, which also has a Loveland office, and Boos Development, a company that works with national companies such as Starbucks, Circle K, Family Dollar and others that want to open operations across the country. Its website says it has completed more than 1,200 projects totaling 10 million square feet of space.

The company does not have an active application for redevelopment of the site, said Jeremy Gleim, Johnstown’s director of planning and development.

The six-acre site, with the 4,535-square-foot building, was last purchased in October of 2006 for $1.2 million. At that time, Brown’s Corner LLP was the seller.

The steep-roofed structure on the site was built in 1968.