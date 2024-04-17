Greeley Farmers’ Market to open in new downtown hub

Courtesy Greeley Downtown Development Authority

GREELEY — The Greeley Summer Farmers’ Market, which had operated for decades on Saturdays at the old Union Pacific train depot, will open May 4 at its new location on the north side of Lincoln Park.

The market’s new site is along Seventh Street between Ninth and 10th Avenues, south of the Doubletree Hotel. Backers of the move say the new downtown location will enhance community engagement, broaden vendor offerings and create a vibrant hub for local produce, artisanal goods and communal gatherings.

“I think it’ll be more of a robust downtown experience,” said Bianca Fisher, executive director of Greeley’s Downtown Development Authority. “This is an opportunity where we can help build on that experience.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Empowering communities Rocky Mountain Health Plans (RMHP), part of the UnitedHealthcare family, has pledged its commitment to uplift these communities through substantial investments in organizations addressing the distinct needs of our communities.

The old site, near the building that houses the Greeley Chamber of Commerce, had “the problem of kids running out onto the train tracks while their parents were shopping,” Fisher said. “This new site really accommodates a lot of those vendors with big box trucks, and the street is easy for Public Works to shut down. This should really improve the customer experience and the vendor experience.”

The annual Winter Farmers’ Market, which opened Nov. 4 at Zoe’s Cafe and Events, 715 10th St., will hold its final session of the season on April 20.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. May 4 at the new site of the summer market.

“We are excited for this new chapter of the summer farmers’ market. The Greeley Farmers’ Market has had a rich history in downtown Greeley,” Fisher said. “Now, visitors will be able to enjoy their market goods in the shade of park trees, have access to a playground for their children, find plenty of parking nearby, and be within walking distance of restaurants and shops. It’s going to be a fantastic summer.”

The city of Greeley has managed and operated the year-round farmers’ market since 1993. More than 50 vendors are set up during the summer season. City officials expressed optimism about the move, highlighting its potential to stimulate economic activity and foster community gathering.

“We see the relocation of our award-winning Greeley Farmers’ Market as a boost for our vendors, market patrons, and broader community by expanding the market footprint for our local food producers and makers,” Diana Frick, director of culture, parks and recreation, said in a prepared statement. “The Greeley Farmers’ Market is a strong anchor for downtown, and we want to support its continued growth and prosperity for the health and social wellbeing of the Greeley community.”