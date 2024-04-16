Platte Valley, Fort Lupton join forces for emergency medical services

FORT LUPTON — Platte Valley Ambulance Service, a division of Intermountain Health, has joined a partnership with the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District to provide emergency medical services to the residents of the fire protection district, an area of about 88 square miles.

The partnership began April 2.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District,” Jaime Campbell, president of Intermountain Health Platte Valley Hospital, said in a written statement. “Our shared mission is to ensure the health and safety of the Fort Lupton community through prompt, reliable, and compassionate care.”

SPONSORED CONTENT How Platte River Power Authority is accelerating its energy transition Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned wholesale electricity provider for Northern Colorado, has a history of bold initiatives.

Phil Tiffany, the chief of the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District, said the district is excited about the partnership. “(The) collaboration promises to bring more effective, efficient, and community-centric emergency medical services to the people of Fort Lupton,” he said. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to the well-being of our residents, and we are confident that together, we will achieve great things.”