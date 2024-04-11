Supply-chain consultant Spinnaker SCA acquired

BOULDER — Spinnaker SCA LLC, a Boulder-based supply-chain consulting firm formed in 2021 with the merger of SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC, was acquired last month by Publicis Groupe, a multinational advertising and public relations firm headquartered in Paris.

Spinnaker SCA will become part of Publicis Sapient, Publicis Groupe’s digital-business transformation division, according to a Publicis news release.

“We’re excited to welcome Spinnaker SCA to Publicis Sapient. As a supply chain industry leader with a true end-to-end approach to supply chain consulting, Spinnaker SCA will further enable us to offer our clients solutions for how they can optimize their agile supply chains as part of their digital business transformation,” Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz said in a prepared statement. “Spinnaker SCA’s strong leadership team, vision, deep expertise, and client roster, coupled with the cultural synergies between our two organizations, will enable us to drive even greater impact for existing clients and attract new business as we scale.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Spinnaker SCA, including CEO John Sharkey and his team, will be the foundation for a new digital supply chain practice at Publicis Sapient,” Publicis said in the release.