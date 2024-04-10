Colorado launches ‘access to experts’ pilot program for cannabis industry

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade’s Cannabis Business Office has launched a pilot program that provides minority business operators in the cannabis industry access to subject-matter experts in compliance, marketing and financial consulting at low or no cost.

“Colorado has always been a national leader in cannabis, and now our Cannabis Business Office is continuing that work with innovative new programs that support cannabis businesses at all stages of growth. The Access to Experts program saves businesses money while helping them take important steps to continue growing,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a prepared statement.

Participants in the program “will work directly with subject matter experts to complete projects such as a compliance audit, a brand identity book or a pitch deck for potential investors,” according to an OEDIT news release. “These experts are selected for their experience and expertise in each subject, and businesses will have the opportunity to choose their preferred expert.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Empowering communities Rocky Mountain Health Plans (RMHP), part of the UnitedHealthcare family, has pledged its commitment to uplift these communities through substantial investments in organizations addressing the distinct needs of our communities.

To be eligible, businesses must be approved social-equity licensees.