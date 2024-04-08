Skyloom wins $18M contract from U.S. Air Force

BROOMFIELD — Skyloom Global Corp., a satellite communications firm that shifted its center of gravity from Oakland, California, to Broomfield last year, recently inked a multi-million government contract to develop space-communications infrastructure.

The Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract from Air Force Ventures, the innovation and investment arm of the U.S. Air Force, totals $18 million, according to a Skyloom news release.

“As part of the STRATFI effort, Skyloom will perform testing and qualification of a high-performance mesh network controller, combat cloud edge node processor, and optical communications terminals for airborne, ground, maritime, and space domains,” the release said.

“These technologies significantly enhance the capacity and resilience of platforms at every altitude for both the U.S. and her allies,” Skyloom chief operating officer Campbell Marshall said in the release. “Because STRATFI is investing in commercially viable technologies that can also contribute to national security, Skyloom takes this vote of confidence by the Air Force and Department of Defense very seriously.”