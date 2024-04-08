McKenzie named fundraising, development manager at Life Stories

GREELEY — Susan McKenzie has been named manager of fundraising and development at Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides advocacy and support for abused and neglected children.

“Susan’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Life Stories as we continue to expand our programs and reach,” said executive director Lisa Drake in a prepared statement. “Her proven track record in fundraising combined with her commitment to the nonprofit industry make her an ideal fit for our organization. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

McKenzie brings more than a decade of experience in nonprofit fundraising and development to her new role. Prior to joining Life Stories, she served in various nonprofit leadership positions throughout Weld County, where she developed and implemented fundraising strategies, cultivated donor relationships and oversaw major fundraising campaigns.

“I am honored to join Life Stories and contribute to its mission of advocating for children in need,” said McKenzie. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the team to drive fundraising initiatives and ensure the sustainability and growth of these important programs.

Life Stories advances coordinated investigations, prosecution and victim services through its Child Advocacy Center and its Court Appointed Special Advocates programs. With locations in Greeley and Fort Lupton, Life Stories is able to serve more than 1,100 child victims and their non-offending family members free of cost. It has been fighting on behalf of abused and neglected children since 1994.

Weld County receives on average 4,000 reports of child abuse and neglect annually.