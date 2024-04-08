Code Blue Computing moves to new HQ

BROOMFIELD — Code Blue Computing, a family-owned information-technology services provider, has moved into a new headquarters in Broomfield.

The company will host a public grand-opening celebration in June for the new location at 580 Burbank St., Unit 120. Details will be announced later.

“Our new headquarters in Broomfield is a testament to our enduring commitment to this vibrant community,” said Jeri Morgan, Code Blue’s CEO, in a prepared statement. “As a family-owned business, our values are deeply rooted in service and community involvement. We are excited to continue our journey in Broomfield, serving our clients and giving back to the community that has supported us for so many years.”

Morgan formerly chaired the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Code Blue Computing was founded in 2009.

“We believe in the power of technology to make a difference in people’s lives,” she said. “Our new headquarters will serve as a hub for innovation, collaboration and community engagement, allowing us to further strengthen our ties to the Broomfield community and support the causes that matter most to us.”