UCHealth provided $1.2B in community benefits in 2023

AURORA, Colorado — UCHealth provided $1.2 billion in community benefits in fiscal year 2023, serving patients and communities in Colorado and throughout the broader Rocky Mountain region.

UCHealth’s community benefits are focused on three areas: caring for the state’s most vulnerable patients ($580 million); expanding critical services like primary care, specialty care and behavioral health to meet growing patient needs ($497 million); and improving community health through programs, partnerships and research ($92 million).

“Health care continues to face financial and staffing challenges, but UCHealth remains focused on our mission to improve lives in communities throughout Colorado,” Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO, said in a written statement. “We demonstrate this by providing discounted care to patients who are uninsured or under-insured, expanding services to address our state’s growing behavioral health needs, training the next generation of physicians and nurses, and partnering with community organizations to address high need areas like housing and food insecurity.”

In Northern Colorado, UCHealth provided $332 million in community benefits, which included $161 million in care for patients who could not afford to pay.

UCHealth partners with more than 100 community organizations.