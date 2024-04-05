Sproutin’ Up receives abandoned bicycles

Sproutin’ Up has received a donation of abandoned bicycles. Courtesy Sproutin’ Up.

FORT COLLINS — Sproutin’ Up, a north Fort Collins nonprofit farm, received a donation of 10 abandoned bicycles from Crowne at Timberline apartments.

The bicycles were repaired by nonprofit volunteers of the Homeward Alliance Mobile Bike Repair team, with the help of kids from Sproutin’ Up who will use the bicycles to deliver Community-Supported Agriculture shares and collect community compost in and around North Fort Collins neighborhoods and businesses.

Nancy Nichols, Safe Routes to School program manager, and Lauren Nagle, both of the city of Fort Collins’ FC Moves department, are donating helmets and bike lights to Sproutin’ Up to be part of the youth “safe biking” uniform, along with a bike-safety training program in June.