 April 5, 2024

BizWest TV: Ryan Schaefer, CEO and Principal of NAI Affinity, interview at 2024 Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit, April 4, 2024

Ryan Schaefer interview 2024
By

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
Categories: Multimedia NAI Affinity Northern Colorado Real Estate Summit Ryan Schaefer
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts