Valid8 Financial hires two executives to guide growth

BOULDER — Valid8 Financial Inc., a Boulder-based startup that provides artificial-intelligence-powered forensic accounting solutions to accounting and law firms, has hired two executives to help guide the company’s growth.

Christina Mautz joins as executive vice president for marketing, and Brett Suchor takes on an expanded role as executive vice president for strategic partnerships.

“Christina and Brett bring invaluable experience and track records of success that will be tremendous assets as we accelerate our go-to-market strategy,” Chris McCall, CEO and co-founder of Valid8 Financial, said in a written statement. “Their combined expertise in marketing leadership, product commercialization, financial technology and opening new markets makes them ideal leaders to help drive adoption of our VFI platform.”

Mautz has led global B2B software-as-a-service marketing teams at companies such as Moz and Panopto, and has held marketing leadership roles at large technology companies such as Amazon and Yahoo.

As executive vice president of marketing, Mautz will spearhead all aspects of Valid8’s global marketing strategy and execution, overseeing demand generation, corporate marketing and partner marketing initiatives.

Suchor brings more than two decades of financial technology experience to his role. Suchor initially joined the company in 2017 as a member of Valid8’s board of advisers. He previously held leadership roles at IHS Markit, Shareholder InSite, IPREO and Quist Valuation.

Suchor will focus on identifying and pursuing market opportunities to expand Valid8’s VFI platform into new solution areas for CPAs, attorneys and government investigators who need to rapidly verify financial data integrity.Valid8 in November announced that it had secured $8.5 million in a Series A funding round.