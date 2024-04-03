Gorilla Logics adds Scott Darby to board

BROOMFIELD — Information technology consulting and software-development firm Gorilla Logic has appointed Scott Darby to its board of directors.

“Darby is a results-driven transformation executive with more than 20 years of business-building experience in operator, investor, and board roles. He currently serves as a senior adviser to firms, companies and CEOs,” according to a Gorilla Logic news release.

“Scott is a great leader who understands value creation and the importance of scaling in a sustainable way,” Gorilla Logic CEO Drew Naukam said in the release. “His operating and advisory background combined with his approach to business growth is instrumental as we continue to focus on delivering technology solutions. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board of Directors.”