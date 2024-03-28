Sierra Space hires Rocket Lab VP as COO

Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane Tenacity.

LOUISVILLE — Aerospace manufacturer Sierra Space Corp. has hired Amish Patel as its chief operating officer, a role in which, the company said, he will oversee “rapidly expanding production, facilities and supply chain operations.”

Patel was most recently the vice president of global supply chain at Rocket Lab USA Inc.

“Amish’s deep understanding of production and supply chain operations at innovative and disruptive companies, coupled with his proven leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead Sierra Space’s operations,” SSC CEO Tom Vice said in a prepared statement. “Amish is joining us at a pivotal time in our company’s history as Dream Chaser transitions into mission operations and reprocessing, space station development ramps up, our team begins building satellites for recently awarded national security contracts and we scale the production of our space components business.”

