EforAll expands beyond Longmont

LONGMONT — Entrepreneurship for All Longmont, a nonprofit startup accelerator program known as EforAll, is expanding beyond Longmont and has rebranded as Entrepreneurship for All Colorado.

“This expansion is a natural yet significant step forward for EforAll/EparaTodos Colorado (EforAll’s Spanish-language accelerator program),” EforAll CEO Regina Rodríguez-Manzanet said in a prepared statement. “Success stories, like Angel Johnson’s ICONI in Englewood, Diego Montemayor’s Chamba in Denver, and Kate Stevens’ Garden of Oz in Fort Collins, fuel our commitment to widen our reach, supporting an even greater array of Colorado entrepreneurs and magnifying our impact.”

EforAll/EparaTodos Colorado is accepting applications for its upcoming summer 2024 business accelerator programs through May 9.

“From our roots in Longmont we’ve always served entrepreneurs beyond our city’s limits. Now we’re acknowledging that broader scope and vision by renaming our program EforAll Colorado,” Seth Levine, partner at Foundry Group and EforAll Longmont council chair, said in a prepared statement. “The spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship runs deep in Colorado and this expansion reflects who we are – a state committed to each other’s success, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”