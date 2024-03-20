Charity event to precede Luna’s opening in Windsor

WINDSOR — Luna’s Tacos and Tequila, which first appeared in Greeley in 2018, will open its second location April 1 in Windsor but will offer a sneak peek next Monday with a charity event.

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant in a strip mall at 1246 Automation Drive had been home to Howlers and Growlers Tap House and Eatery, which featured self-serve beer taps but abruptly closed in September. Brian Seifried’s Centennial Hospitality Group signed a lease Oct. 25 to locate Luna’s there.

“With two floors, a rooftop patio with a killer view, and some exciting new large-format, shareable cocktails, we’re excited to bring the coolest gathering space Northern Colorado has ever seen,” Brian Seifried, co-owner of Luna’s and a 2015 BizWest Northern Colorado 40 Under Forty honoree, said in a prepared statement. “Community is everything to us, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand the Luna’s concept and bring our tacos and tequila to even more of our friends in Northern Colorado.”

Before its official opening, Luna’s in Windsor will host an event beginning at 6 p.m. Monday to benefit Colorado Youth Outdoors, an organization dedicated to fostering relationships among youths through outdoor recreation. Tickets are $100 each and include a menu tasting, along with tequila and mezcal pairings with Jaime Orendain of Tequila Arette, a distillery founded in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Reservations for Luna’s first weekend in Windsor, April 5-7, will only be available to those who have joined the list online.

“We believe life is best enjoyed over good food and great spirits, and that’s exactly how Luna’s story began,” said Samantha Corliss, its other co-owner. “We have a true respect for authenticity and a passion for creativity. We strive to source locally whenever possible, and love supporting small, local, family-owned businesses like our own.”

Luna’s in Windsor will be adding some new menu items, including honey adobo elotes, Nashville hot chicken chicharrones and a General Tso taco. With a dedicated gluten-free fryer, the Windsor menu will also have the same robust vegan and gluten-free offerings.

Luna’s bar menu features freshly squeezed juices, imported and local craft brews, and handcrafted Mexican spirit cocktails, made with agave tequila.

The Windsor location will be open daily for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and from 9 a.m. until t0 p.m. Sundays. It will serve brunch from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekends.

The other Luna’s location is at 806 Ninth St. in Greeley.