State’s auto-insurance rates among nation’s fastest rising

DENVER — Frequent hailstorms that pummel cars and Colorado’s ranking as first in the nation for the number of vehicle thefts per capita are fueling a rapid rise in auto-insurance premiums, which increased 53% over the last 10 years, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

According to The Denver Post, those increases come on top of higher costs nationwide for repairing and replacing cars as well as medical costs for people injured in car crashes. Auto-insurance rates have gone up 20.6% across the country over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.