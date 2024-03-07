SnowyGrass to return to Estes’ Stanley Park

ESTES PARK — The ninth annual SnowyGrass Music Festival will be held for a second year at Stanley Park in Estes Park, its organizers said this week.

Discounts of $16 are being offered on the festival website for three-day passes to the July 12-14 event.

The festival, featuring stage performances as well as music workshops, bluegrass jam circles, onsite camping, food and art vendors, craft beverages, moved last year to the fairgrounds bordering Lake Estes, known for decades as home to the Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Festival in September. Stanley Park in 1991 hosted the first Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, which subsequently moved to Planet Bluegrass in Lyons.

For its first seven years, SnowyGrass had been held at Baldwin Park, near the lower level of Snowy Peaks Winery along West Riverside Avenue. Construction of the one-way downtown Loop project contributed to the decision to move it.

The festival is held in partnership with the winery as well as Visit Estes Park, Estes Park Condos and Tandem CPAs. Candice Mohr, co-owner of Snowy Peaks, started the event in 2016 and had been hosting live music in the winery’s tasting room on Friday afternoons.

UpStream Enterprises, LLC took over managing the festival in 2017 and expanded it from one to three days, bringing in Colorado bands and national acts.

The lineup for the 2024 festival will include Darol Anger and Bruce Molsky, Fireside Collective, Travis McNamara (Trout Steak Revival), Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, Jake Leg, Slay, Foggy Mountain Spaceship, David Lawrence and the Spoonful, Lost Penny, Friendly Reminders, Timber, the Charlie Stevens Band and Mighty Holler.Information on tickets, schedule and donations are on the festival’s website at snowygrass.org.