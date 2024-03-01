SummitStone to use contactless monitoring at Longview

A rendering shows the acute-care facility on the Longview Campus tract in southwest Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS — SummitStone Health Partners, which operates Larimer County’s new behavioral health facility south of Fort Collins, will be the first in the nation to use a newly designed contactless patient monitoring system.

The non-profit organization launched England-based Oxehealth’s medtech solution — Oxevision — in January at Larimer County’s acute care facility on the Longview Campus. SummitStone is the contracted provider of behavioral health services at the new facility.

The only patient monitoring system designed for behavioral health, Oxevision offers clinical staff greater assurance of patient safety by supporting FDA-cleared vital signs measurement during observation rounds. Staff can remotely confirm a resting or sleeping patient is safe without entering the room, measure cardiorespiratory vital signs contact-free, and document therapeutically valuable digital observations with improved compliance. The contactless tool also alerts clinicians of high-risk patient activity, ensuring that staff may remain attentive between scheduled in-person safety checks.

SPONSORED CONTENT Feel right at home with Sutherlands Lumber and design gallery is the local resource for all things renovation! In this vibrant and rapidly-growing community, stands a long-time beacon of excellence in home improvement: Sutherlands Lumber and Design Gallery. A part of Northern Colorado’s landscape for over 30 years, Sutherlands has carved out a niche for itself as a premier destination for … Continued

“SummitStone is committed to the equitable, safe and inclusive delivery of behavioral health care,” said Dr. Lesley Brooks, chief medical officer for SummitStone. “We are so very pleased to partner with Oxehealth in technology that aligns with this commitment. Incorporating Oxevision in our acute care presents an incredible opportunity to enhance the quality and patient experience of care, making it both less intrusive and safer. This technology aligns with our person-first focus, ensuring that clients can get the rest and privacy they need to reach their best outcomes.”

Katrin Engelmann, president of behavioral health at Oxehealth, said working with SummitStone on the system brings behavioral health into the 21st century. “We are thrilled about the possibilities for innovation that this partnership brings and the positive impact our technology will have on the dedicated staff and the patients they serve. Safeguarding patients without disruption at night will be a breakthrough in behavioral health care, recognizing the critical role of uninterrupted sleep in the recovery process.”