Boulder ranked top small metro for women in tech jobs

BOULDER — A website that promotes the coworking industry has ranked Boulder the best small metropolitan area for women working in technology jobs.

CoworkingCafe prepared its list of the best U.S. metros for women working in tech in observance of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“With 88.7 tech jobs per 1,000 job openings — the highest number registered among small metros — as well as the most coworking spaces per 100,000 residents in the entire country (7.9), Boulder stood out as the best small metro area for female tech workers,” the editors of CoworkingCafe wrote. “The local presence of tech giants like Apple, Google, IBM and Oracle underscores the area’s status as a tech haven. Additionally, the region’s designation as a Quantum Tech Hub for quantum computing highlights its commitment to cutting-edge technology.”

CoworkingCafe ranked Boulder’s share of 63.4% of female workers with health-insurance coverage ninth among small metros.

The editors analyzed 208 metro areas across a range of relevant metrics such as the share of female tech workers out of the total tech professionals, female tech earnings, unemployment rate and others. To reflect a fair comparison, they segmented the metros into three population brackets: small, medium-sized and large. San Jose, California, finished first among large metros, while North Carolina’s “Research Triangle” cities of Durham and Chapel Hill ranked tops for women in tech among midsized metros.

San Jose, Boulder and Seattle claimed the highest share of tech jobs out of all the metropolitan areas of any size that were analyzed.

The University of Colorado Boulder is home to the National Center for Women and Information Technology and Business and Engineering Women in Technology.

CoworkingCafe is a branch of Yardi Systems Inc., a company based in Santa Barbara, California, that develops and supports investment and property management software for real estate companies.

Lucas High A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.