Celebration of local beer to kick off Sunday in Loveland

LOVELAND — Downtown Beer Week, a promotion run by the Loveland Downtown District, will return beginning Sunday.

The event, which began in 2019, allows Loveland locals and visitors a chance to celebrate all things beer and participate in a week of specials at independent breweries, limited-edition beer releases, tasting events, and more.

The week will feature a different brewery each day, and kicks off with the new addition of a meadery. Those who visit all six locations can be entered to win a gift basket full of merchandise from each of the breweries.

Featured will be: Meadkrieger Meadery on Sunday; Sky Bear Brewery and Pub on Monday; Rock Coast Brewery next Tuesday, Feb. 27; Big Thompson Brewery on Feb. 28; Loveland Aleworks on Feb. 29; and Verboten Brewing on March 1.

To round out the week, the Downtown District will host “Snack Attack: A Beer Pairing Event” beginning at 6:30 p.m. March 1 in the Cleveland Room at the Desk Chair Workspace, 201 E. Fourth St. A specialty brew from each of the downtown breweries will be paired with classic snacks. A Howe Eventful deejay will play tunes and award a snack-food trivia winner. Tickets are $28 and include six four-ounce tasters, paired snacks, and a souvenir Beer Week tasting glass. Tickets are available on the event website, downtownloveland.org/beerweek

The event’s finale will be on March 2, as the Brew Hop Trolley arrives at Loveland Aleworks and departs at 3 p.m. to run continuous loops between all locations, Visitors can hop on or off for free between 3 and 7 p.m.

Support for the Downtown Beer Week event series comes from annual investor partners FNBO, Xfinity and iHeart Media.

The Loveland Downtown District is a collaboration between two nonprofit organizations supporting downtown, the Historic Loveland Business Improvement District and the Downtown Development Authority.

