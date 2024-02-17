Healing Warriors names interim executive director

FORT COLLINS — Healing Warriors Program, a nonprofit that provides for non-narcotic pain-treatment and suicide-prevention services for veterans and active-duty members, has named Wendy Miller as its interim executive director, effective Feb. 19.

Miller’s appointment comes after the January resignation of Chase Zajc.

“I am thrilled to announce an important development in our journey towards healing and transformation,” Healing Warriors Program board president Ray Martinez said in a prepared statement. “ … With her capable leadership skills and extensive experience in the field, Wendy is well-equipped to guide us through this transitional phase.

“At Healing Warriors Program, we firmly believe that teamwork is the cornerstone of our success. Together, we possess a diverse range of talents and skill sets, and it is through collaboration and unity that we can truly make a difference in people’s lives. Wendy shares this vision, and her appointment as interim ED further reinforces our commitment to harnessing our collective strengths.”

Miller has been with the Healing Warriors Program since May 2023. She has served as the program director, using her experience as a practitioner to oversee the program and provide Healing Touch therapy to clients. She is working toward a Master’s Degree in Mind-Body Medicine from Saybrook University.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue the Healing Warriors Program on the path of focusing on our veteran community and suicide prevention efforts,” Miller said.

Zajc said leading the organization has been “an incredibly humbling experience. This organization has been a life-saving place and the work that our staff and contractors do has had an immeasurable impact on the lives of those we serve. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this organization and fully believe in its future as a leader in suicide prevention for veterans and their families.

“My decision to step down from this role was personal and difficult, and I have the utmost confidence in the bright future of Healing Warriors Program. The community support from businesses, organizations, as well as federal and state entities is immense, and I am sincerely thankful to have been a part of it.”