Healing Warriors Program receives regional merit grant

FORT COLLINS – The Healing Warriors Program has received a $5,000 Regional Merit Grant from the Colorado Springs-based El Pomar Foundation’s North Regional Council.

The program focuses on factors that contribute to veteran suicide, including pain management, traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress and difficulties with sleep. It uses a non-narcotic, integrative-care approach to serve the health-care needs of veterans, active-duty military and their families as well as care-coordination services to assist military families with related needs such as housing, food insecurity, counseling and employment and more.

“Our vision is a suicide-free world where veterans and their families can thrive,” said Chase Zajc, executive director of the Healing Warriors program, in a prepared statement. “Achieving this requires a community of support that understands and cares deeply for the struggles veterans and their families face. Thanks to this generous grant from the El Pomar Foundation, our community support grows larger and stronger. These funds will provide about 125 non-narcotic treatments and keep them free to the veteran or family member. These are life-changing treatments that save lives. Thanks to El Pomar for their continued support.”

The El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado, contributing approximately $25 million annually through grants in the areas of arts and culture, civic and community initiatives, education, health and human services, as well as community stewardship and leadership development programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations. Spencer and Julie Penrose founded El Pomar in 1937 with the mission to enhance, encourage and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado.