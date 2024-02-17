Daniels Fund distributes $67.5M in grants, scholarships

DENVER — The Daniels Fund distributed $67.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in 2023. Since the Daniels Fund was established in 2000, grant and scholarship awards total more than $1.1 billion.

The 2023 total includes $51.6 million in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, as well as to select national organizations aligned with the Daniels Fund’s mission. In addition to the grant distribution, $15.9 million in scholarships were awarded to students throughout the four-state region that allow those recipients to attend a university of their choice.

“We are honored to carry forward Bill Daniels’ legacy of giving back and positively influence communities through our efforts,” Hanna Skandera, president & CEO of the Daniels Fund, said in a prepared statement. “I am sure he would be proud of the transformative impact of our grantees and scholars. They’re truly making a difference in the lives of people across the four states that meant so much to Bill.”

Colorado communities received $33 million in grants this past year covering the Daniels Fund’s eight funding areas: Aging, Amateur Sports, Disabilities, Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Early Childhood Education, Homeless & Disadvantaged, K-12 Education Reform, and Youth Development. The Daniels Fund also provided grant funding for ethics education through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

Of the $15.9 million in scholarships distributed to students throughout the four-state region, Colorado students received $10.9 million in 2023 through the Daniels Fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides college scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrate need, great potential, strong character, and have big dreams. The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship provides scholarship funding for non-traditional students committed to upward mobility.

For a list of the nonprofits in Colorado that were awarded grants in 2023, click here.

More details are available on each of the grant funding areas at www.danielsfund.org/grants.